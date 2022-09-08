Tilbury Douglas appoints new ops director for Scotland

Barry O’Hagan

Barry O’Hagan has joined Tilbury Douglas after three years with cladding specialist Curtis Moore.

He previously spent 19 years with Lendlease, where he was a project manager.

He said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Tilbury Douglas, which is currently delivering projects in Scotland for key clients such as North Lanarkshire Council, City of Edinburgh Council, National Galleries of Scotland and Network Rail.

“Tilbury Douglas has some great opportunities ahead continuing its work in some key sectors including life science, heritage, industrial and education. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the business grow in the Scottish market.”

