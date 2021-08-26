Tilbury Douglas hits milestone on innovation centre

The innovation centre, which is being built by Tilbury Douglas, is intended to help solve major pharmaceutical industry challenges and accelerate access to affordable medicines.

MMIC is located in Renfrewshire, at in the emerging Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

The facility is being developed through a public-private collaboration between technology innovation organisation CPI, the University of Strathclyde, UK Research & Innovation, Scottish Enterprise and founding industry partners, AstraZeneca and GSK.

The two-storey steel frame on piled foundations will include an office and reception area plus four pharmaceutical clean-rooms as well as supporting areas including warehousing, process utilities and analytical labs.

Following the topping out, internal fit-out of will be completed in early 2022.

Cameron Stewart, regional director at Tilbury Douglas Construction, said: “Today marks a real construction milestone for the project and our team are looking forward to handing over the centre at full completion. We are proud to work alongside the partners involved and, along with our supply chain, we are working hard to deliver a top quality, highly technical centre which will include laboratories, ISO 8 pharmaceutical cleanrooms and GMP compliant supporting activities. We are delighted to be involved in a project that will make such a difference to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Dave Tudor, Managing Director of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, quality and biologics, at CPI, said: “The Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre will help the pharmaceutical industry to increase momentum in technology translation by creating partnerships, working with regulators and partnering with innovators. This will ultimately lead to a reduction in time to market, drive productivity, improve compliance and reduce the carbon footprint of medicines manufacturing. Ahead of the full completion of the centre in early 2022, we continue to collaborate with industry and academic partners to develop next-generation digital manufacturing technologies, bringing us closer to medicines innovation that will ultimately benefit patients.”

