Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester

Dorset County Hospital (DCH) has submitted an outline planning application seeking permission for a new emergency department and critical care unit to be built on the former Damers School site, which the hospital trust owns.

The scheme is listed as part of the government’s new hospital programme (NHP), which commits to building 40 new hospitals by 2030. In July 2020 the hospital was allocated £62m by the government to expand its A&E and intensive care departments. By March this year that had become £77.3m.

Linking to the existing hospital, the layout for the emergency department would be designed to improve patient flow through the department, with dedicated areas for majors, minor injuries and paediatrics. The new critical care unit would be above the emergency department, with a new helipad on the roof.

DCH used ProCure22 select Tilbury Douglas as main contractor. Subject to planning permission and government approval, it is hoped that construction can begin in 2024.

Dorset County Hospital chief financial officer Paul Goddard clearly thinks Tilbury Douglas are great. “What really makes them stand out is their clinical knowledge and passion for creating a building that meets the needs of our patients, staff and visitors,” he said.

Tilbury Douglas divisional director Paul Gale added: “Having previously delivered the Robert White Centre radiology building for the rrust in 2018, our proven track record and knowledge of the hospital will enable us to move ahead with this scheme with a strong understating of the clinical needs.”

