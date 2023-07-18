Tilbury Douglas recruits director for health projects

Gordon Stirling

Gordon Stirling has joined Tilbury Douglas after 20 years with Bam, the last nine as a framework manager for healthcare building projects.

While at Bam he is reckoned to have helped to secure more than £1bn of health sector contracts.

Gordon Stirling said: “I'm excited to join Tilbury Douglas to help identify and drive new opportunities in the sector and further develop the national health strategy. I'm passionate about collaborative working with NHS clients, specialist healthcare consultants and the supply chain to drive efficiencies and look forward to working with our regional teams to build upon the legacy of providing clients and patients with exceptional care facilities fit for the future.”

Tilbury Douglas strategic director Andrew Jowett added: “Having competed with, but also worked alongside Gordon at framework level for 20 years, I would like to warmly welcome him to our team and this important role for the business. We look forward to continued success in the healthcare sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk