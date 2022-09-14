Tilbury Douglas replaces regional director

Paul Ellenor gets a wider role

Mark Gadham was with Interserve for nearly 20 years.

Tilbury Douglas has replaced him by widening the remit of Yorkshire regional director Paul Ellenor, giving him the northeast as well.

Paul Ellenor started his career with Tilbury Douglas 35 years ago as an apprentice and worked his way to the top, mostly in the northeast.

To support Mr Ellenor in his new wider role, Shaun Pearson has been appointed as operations director for Yorkshire and northeast.

John Gittins, Tilbury Douglas managing director building north, said: “Having recently announced our re-establishment as a standalone major contractor, we are committed to becoming the most customer-focused and productive contractor in the UK. I am pleased to announce these two key appointments for the Yorkshire and the northeast region. This will help with the continued growth of Tilbury Douglas.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk