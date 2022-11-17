Tilbury Douglas starts £20m airport screening upgrade

The new facility should be ready by June 2024

The project is designed to speed up the process of getting passengers through security screening before they board planes.

The project involves construction of a new roof, new lifts and circulation core, the refurbishment of an existing atrium and new office accommodation for staff.

Tilbury Douglas began setting up site compounds on 25th October.

The UK government requires all airports to be compliant with new standards by 1st June 2024, which is the completion deadline for this project.

“We are seizing this as an opportunity to improve our operation and, crucially, the customer experience we offer at BHX,” said Al Titterington, terminal operations director for Birmingham Airport (BHX).

Simon Butler, Tilbury Douglas managing director building central, said: “As part of the scheme, we will be supporting various Solihull based education and careers initiatives, as well as assisting in the refurbishment of the Airport’s own Education Centre.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk