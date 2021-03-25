Tilbury Douglas starts Preston oncology Ward

Royal Preston Hospital

The Ribblesdale Oncology Ward will have 24 beds and offer improved surroundings for patients The £1.9m project is expected to be completed by September this year.

Under its former name of Interserve Construction (it changed its name at the beginning of this month), Tilbury Douglas put in a new ward, Ward 5, at the hospital last year to support Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Phil Shaw, divisional director at Tilbury Douglas, said: “The Tilbury Douglas team at the Royal Preston Hospital did an exemplary job delivering Ward 5 at short notice. The award of the Ribblesdale Oncology Ward project demonstrates the Trust’s confidence in our expertise and capabilities to support the NHS. We are looking forward to starting on site and delivering this vital facility for patients and the local community.”

