Tilbury Douglas switches to HVO

Switching to Green D+ HVO supplied by Speedy to fuel generators and machinery on all of its UK sites, Tilbury Douglas expects to save 2,500 tonnes of CO2e per year – a 90% reduction.

Bernadette Jackson, procurement and supply chain manager, said: “We’re committed to delivering important buildings, such as schools and hospitals, as well as the infrastructure that can deliver a brighter future in the areas we work in. But to truly achieve this, we need to ensure that we build in a sustainable way that minimises our environmental impact, which is why we have launched our new sustainability strategy called People, Planet and Performance (PPP).

“As part of PPP, we have worked with Speedy, and its UK-wide fuel distribution network, to make the significant switch to HVO from red diesel. It’s a move that puts our responsibility towards communities and the environment first.”

Sustainability lead Sarah Burki added: “The switch from red diesel to HVO will have a great impact on our carbon emissions, moving us closer to our commitment to be net zero in our own operations and reducing our relative carbon emissions, as set out in our new PPP strategy. With the ability to slash carbon emissions and associated air pollution, it’s important that we capitalise on these opportunities that help us reduce our impact on the environment and the communities in which we work.”

Tilbury Douglas joins an increasingly long list of construction companies either trialling or committing to HVO, including Sir Robert McAlpine, Amey, Cementation, Kier, Sisk, BAM and Keltbray.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk