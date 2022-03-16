Tilt-compensated pole automates height readings

The new Leica AP20 AutoPole is the world’s first tilt-compensated total station pole for construction and surveying.

The tool’s tilt compensation feature removes the need to level the pole for measurements and stakeout. It allows point measurements with an arbitrary aligned poles.

The AP20 AutoPole combines an intelligent sensor module with the new AP Reflector Pole and operates with Leica Geosystems’ existing automated total stations to create a solution for autonomous workflows.

Leica says that it is the first device on the market to solves three common challenges simultaneously: holding the pole vertical and stable, entering the pole height manually into the software and locking to a foreign target on a site with multiple reflectors.

By updating the pole height automatically in the field software, the system ensures that the height on record is always correct, which avoids errors. The target identification capability ensures the user’s instrument will always lock to the correct target.

“The AP20 AutoPole is a game changer because it solves several challenges simultaneously,” says Hans-Martin Zogg, business director, Total Stations, at Leica Geosystems. “Its tilt compensation and automatic pole height readings are absolutely unique in the industry and will transform how professionals measure with total stations."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk