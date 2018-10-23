Toasty bottoms for Bobcat drivers

Heated seats for Bobcat operators

The two options are among a raft of extra features now available on the Bobcat skid-steer, compact track and all-wheel steer loader ranges.

The heated cloth Air Ride seat is available on the Bobcat 600, 700 and 800 Series compact loader models. This is an alternative to the previous Air Ride Seat with a vinyl surface, as either factory fitted or a kit for retrofitting.

The cruise control feature, which Bobcat calls Auto Ride Control, is similarly available factory fitted or as a kit. This feature lets the operator lock in travel at a speed of their choice.

Also available in kit form are LED side lights (pictured below) to improve the operator’s all-round visibility from inside the cab and a new rear camera kit, combining a 4.3-inch display and a 118° tail-gate mounted camera.