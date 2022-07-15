Tolent closes deals for South Seaham

Artist's impression

The planned development of 1,500 new homes on the southern fringe of Seaham was awarded garden village status back in 2019. Landowner Tolent has now completed the land sale to Karbon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes.

Infrastructure works, linking the development to the nearby A182, are set to start this summer with the first phases of housing following early in 2023.

Miller Homes and Taylor Wimpey will build 750 homes for private market sale; the remaining 750 will be of mixed tenure including rent to buy, shared ownership and affordable rent options. It is hoped that a proportion of the affordable homes will be designed to meet the emerging net-zero standards providing lower operational costs for residents.

Tolent will remain involved in the project following the land sale and has entered into a construction partnership to build the Karbon Homes properties. It said that the site would be a testbed for different building systems.

Tolent chief executive Paul Webster said: “South Seaham Garden Village will provide a diverse mix of homes providing a vibrant community on the outskirts of Seaham. The site has been owned by Tolent for a number of years and we have been working in partnership with Durham County Council to create an ambitious garden village that will provide innovation in the local housing market.

“Approximately half of the development will be managed green space including play areas and a grassed playing pitch lined by a network of over three miles of landscaped paths and cycleways which coupled with its coastal setting make it an idyllic location.”

Sarah Robson, Director of Development and Regeneration at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have bought our share of the land at South Seaham Garden Village and are looking forward to bringing 750 much-needed, affordable homes to the area. This is the largest development we have embarked on to date and we’re excited to be playing a part in bringing this vibrant new community to County Durham.”

In addition to housing, the project includes a new village centre, with a primary school and community facilities.

