Tolent hands Milburngate M&E to SES

Tolent construction manager Michael Rutherford (left), Milburngate project director Ian Beaumont (centre) and SES business director Steve Joyce (right)

SES has been appointed to deliver mechanical, electrical and plumbing services on Phase One of Milburngate, a mixed-use riverside regeneration scheme.

Phase One, costing £120m and accounting for 70% of the entire scheme, will create 5,600 sqft of retail and leisure space, with bars and restaurants, a hotel and a cinema. Speculative office accommodation and 153 build-to-rent apartments will also be built.

SES director Steve Joyce said: “Durham is an exciting place to work in now with a number of high-profile schemes underway. Milburngate is a significant regeneration project for the city and the wider community and I’m delighted that SES will play a key part in Phase One of its delivery. Typical of a mixed-use development of this type and size, the building services requirements will be varied to meet the needs of the occupiers. To allow the range of services to knit together seamlessly, we will deploy both our BIM Level 2 expertise and offsite manufacturing capabilities to maximum effect.”

He added: “Whilst we are currently working on early design and development solutions, I anticipate commencing work on site in August 2020 and very much look forward to working on behalf of Tolent and alongside the wider project team.”

Tolent chief executive Andy McLeod said: “It’s always a privilege to be involved in such transformational projects, and the vision for Milburngate is one we’re committed to delivering for our client, the Arlington Richardson Development Partnership and the wider community within Durham City. Our appointment, coupled with our choice of SES, a well-respected building services contractor, is testament to the breadth of experience and depth of local resources both companies can demonstrate.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk