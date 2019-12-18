Tolent signed for £20m Berwick leisure centre

The new leisure centre has been designed by GT3 Architects

The new facility is being built for Northumberland County Council on the site of the current Swan Centre in Tweedmouth.

Work on phase one, which includes a new swimming pool and fitness suite, will start on 6th January and is due to open in March 2021. The whole project is expected to be fully complete in summer 2022.

Advance Northumberland, a regeneration company established by Northumberland County Council is responsible for delivering the project. Its design team includes lead consultant Henry Riley and GT3 Architects.

The new centre will have a five-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool and leisure pool and spa facilities. There will be a sports hall, indoor bowls, fitness studios, cafe and a sensory room. Outside there will be a 3G full-size playing pitch and parking for 175 cars.

Northumberland County Councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, said: “The current Swan Centre has millions of pounds worth of backlog maintenance issues and is no longer fit for its intended purpose. The landmark new centre will be a focal point not just for local residents but for visitors from further afield and will add to the area’s ever growing tourism offer.”

Tolent regional director David Thompson said: "This project will not only deliver outstanding leisure and sports facilities but the unique design of the building will be sure to bring interest from far and wide.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk