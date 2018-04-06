Tomlinson breaks ground on Nottingham campus

Contractor GF Tomlinson has started construction of a £23m expansion of University of Nottingham’s Centre for Biomolecular Sciences.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place this week on the University Park Campus to mark the beginning of the scheme that will deliver a research facility to help the treatment and diagnosis for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, liver, bone and respiratory conditions.

The 65,000 sq ft research centre will be housed across five floors, with laboratories and research space for 350 academics and doctoral students, as well as bringing together experts currently located across six university sites.

Two link bridges will connect the third floor of new building to the existing Centre for Biomolecular Sciences (CBS) building and adjacent Boots Science building.

GF Tomlinson managing director Andy Sewards said: "We're proud to be working with the University of Nottingham again to deliver another flagship project to improve specialist research facilities; the research taking place at this centre will eventually lead to improving the lives of people affected by serious diseases.

"We recently delivered the Advanced Manufacturing Building on the university's Jubilee Campus and this development builds on our reputation for delivering high quality, sustainable buildings within the higher education sector.”

The project team includes Buro Four and architects Benoy.