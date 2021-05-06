Tomlinson expands Coventry school

The new teaching block is designed by Seymour Harris Architects

GF Tomlinson’s £6.5m works on behalf of Coventry City Council will expand capacity of the school from 655 to 900 places.

The new two-storey, seven-classroom teaching block, known as The Bridge, is set for completion for January 2022. The dedicated space for year seven pupils is expected to help 11- and 12-year-olds have a smoother transition into secondary education.

Works will also see the school’s science department extended and refurbished, new classroom spaces created in existing blocks, improved facilities added to the sports changing/multi gym and external play spaces and additional dining space to accommodate the school’s expansion over the coming years. This part of the works should be finished by September this year.

Procured through Pagabo’s national framework for medium works, this is the second scheme GF Tomlinson has got through Pagabo in the West Midlands region – the first being the £3.7m development of Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Coventry, also for Coventry City Council, which is due for completion this summer.

GF Tomlinson is working alongside Seymour Harris Architects, BWB Consulting and ABA Consulting.

