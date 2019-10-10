Tomlinson gets going on Redditch school

At the ground breaking ceremony were (l-r): Andrew Pollard, Place Partnership; Darroch Baker, J Tomlinson; County councillor Marcus Hart; headteacher Tasnim Koser; former head Carol Newton; and pupils Kyren, Aaqib and Amber.

The new 2,000 sqm single-storey, timber-framed building will provide new premises for Holyoakes Field First School and Nursery, providing a contemporary, efficient learning environment for teachers and pupils.

J Tomlinson was appointed to build the school by Place Partnership, which delivers property services on behalf of a number of public bodies and local authorities, including Worcestershire County Council.

Completion is expected in December 2020.

The school is being delivered as part of the Brockhill East development on the northern edge of the town

Place Partnership project manager Alan Moutter said: “J Tomlinson has extensive experience in the education sector and we are confident that they will deliver a great new school for Redditch.”

