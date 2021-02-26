Tomlinson starts Wakefield warehouse

CGI of the HB Clark facility

GF Tomlinson is building the 65,000 sq ft logistics hub at Wakefield Hub for Newmarket Lane Ltd, a joint venture between developers HBD and Yorkcourt.

It is expected for completion by the end of summer 2021. The end-user will be HB Clark, which is part of the Kitwave Wholesale Group.

The unit is being constructed to a BREEAM Very Good standard.

Infrastructure works include an extension to the existing highway with new street lighting and pavements, along with a new service yard, as well as an 80-space car park and 24-space lorry park

GF Tomlinson managing director Andrew Sewards said: “We have previously worked with HBD on the construction of three units at the flagship Markham Vale development, so it’s a pleasure to be working with them once again and with developer Yorkcourt for the first time.

“We have extensive experience in the warehouse and logistics sector and are pleased to be expanding this into more geographical regions. We’re currently in the early stages of works which are progressing very well, and we look forward to handing over the project once complete in the summer.”

Derby-based GF Tomlinson has worked on a number of big sheds in the last few years, most recently handing over five industrial units at Ashroyd Business Park in Barnsley for developer Network Space.

