Tool hirer embeds with builders' merchants

Buttle’s in Leighton Buzzard

Latest builders’ merchant to host a satellite HSS hire desk is Buttle’s in Leighton Buzzard, with its Enfield store following on next month.

By partnering with HSS, Buttle’s can provide its customers with both materials and machinery.

Buttle’s managing director Ian Church said: “We’re delighted to partner with HSS to offer our customers the best possible choice of building supplies and a one shop solution from Buttle’s. We identified a gap in the Buttle’s offer, both companies share the same service ethos, and therefore they were the obvious choice for us.”

The collaboration is part of HSS Hire regional director Bart Murphy’s strategic expansion plan for the business. He said: “We have engaged with Buttle’s in partnership to offer HSS implants in their Enfield and Leighton Buzzard branches as strategic locations on our roadmap for new stores in the UK within merchant branches.”

“We are keen to work closely with Buttle’s in the future and develop the partnership as they grow and expand their branch further. We believe this is an exciting period of growth and change within Buttle’s and HSS are very happy to be on this journey with them.”

Murphy is keen to tap into the builders’ merchant network in a bid to extend its service offering. He added: “My main focus is to run the expansion programme across merchant sites in the UK in strategic positions and areas in the country and Leighton Buzzard will be added to our geographic locations.

“Here at HSS we believe equipment hire goes hand in hand with builders’ merchant offering and extending their service to offer hire will improve the customer experience where both brands can work together to provide their customers a wider range of services and enhance their customer journey.”

Other builders’ merchants with HSS desks in them include Lords Park Royal in London and five branches of EH Smith in the midlands.

