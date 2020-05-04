Toronto accelerates construction projects

Maintenance to renew ageing infrastructure will also be continuing during the Covid-19 pandemic, as too will improvements to some facilities.

The city will undertake construction on more than 550 streets across Toronto, including resurfacing 147 local roads, and upgrading sewers beneath more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.

Councillor James Pasternak said: “This year’s construction season presents a rare opportunity to complete work in the city during a period when not many people are travelling on our roads. I recognize the disruption this may cause to those who are staying home but want to emphasize how important this work is to renew infrastructure that so many of Toronto’s residents and businesses rely on. The city will continue to make efforts to minimize the impact of construction as much as possible.”

The city is working to accelerate as many projects as possible by alleviating construction restrictions on roads and intersections during peak and off-peak hours. It is also working with contractors on other means and methods to accelerate work and complete the projects within a fast-tracked schedule.

Since March, the city’s work zone coordination team has been meeting with private contractors and utility companies to help accelerate the work by approving more than 600 rush hour exemptions and extending work hours.

Overall, the planned construction will make repairs to Toronto's major and local roads, sidewalks and cycling infrastructure; improve public transit infrastructure; replace and rehabilitate water mains and sewers; and build and upgrade major water infrastructure that will help improve Toronto’s waterways and stormwater systems.

Mayor John Tory said: “Despite the current challenges we are facing with Covid-19, this is an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate as many of the City's major planned construction projects as possible as we kick off our summer construction season.”

Carrying out the projects is seen as important in supporting the industry and the local and provincial economy. Contractors are expected to continue to make informed decisions under the evolving circumstances and follow guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 on sites.

In addition, city crews continue to perform daily pothole repairs and made more than 12,000 pothole repairs in April. In addition to daily repairs, pothole blitzes are being planned for three Saturdays throughout May.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk