Torsion starts Sheffield and Birmingham student blocks

The 15-storey Birmingham tower is designed by Corstorphine & Wright

Torsion is building an eight-storey, 220-bed student accommodation scheme in Sheffield city centre and a 15-storey, 290-bed scheme in Birmingham city centre.

Project client for both is Torsion Developments Ltd (TDL) and Torsion Group’s construction arm is acting as TDL's main contractor.

Day Architecture and Curtains Engineering form part of Torsion’s design team on the Sheffield project. Corstorphine & Wright designed the Birmingham block, which will be built next to Arden Gate, Torsion’s £28m build-to-rent residential scheme that is set for handover in late 2019.

Torsion chief executive Dan Spencer said: “Following the successful delivery and forward sales of TDL’s first two student schemes in 2018, with a combined value of £19m, TDL has secured a pipeline of student schemes in prime locations for the next three-to-five years, with a total of 1,529 purpose-built student bedrooms and 529 residential apartments for the private rental market to date.

“Our ability to integrate the construction arm of the group ensures that we can design the schemes to budget at the planning stage, along with the experience within our TDL team ensures cost certainty, and unlocks schemes ensuring they are delivered on time as our 100% track record shows.”