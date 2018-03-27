Torsion wins £28m Arden Gate scheme

Torsion Group has secured its biggest contract award to date, a £28m private residential scheme in Birmingham city centre.

Arden Gate will comprise 225 apartments with communal areas and parking. Torsion will deliver the scheme in partnership with Court Collaboration and Top Capital Group.

The design team on the project, set for completion in November 2019, is architect Corstorphine & Wright and structural engineer CWA.

Torsion Group, only established in 2015, saw off some of the biggest names in the industry to win the tender, it said.

Pre-construction director Andrew Wilson said “The successful contract award follows five months of detailed negotiations. To ensure that we met our clients exacting standards of cost, quality and programme we undertook a significant value engineering review and challenged the concept design in terms of frame type, façade materials and engineering services. By adopting our design to budget ethos we reduced the anticipated contract sum by £2.5m.

“Utilising the principles of BIM we were able to provide a fully co-ordinated solution which, via the use of 3D modelling and printing, gave our client the assurance to know that the design was robust, affordable and most importantly ready to construct.”

He added: “Securing Arden Gate marks a new chapter in our growth and is the first of a number of higher value projects that we are taking through the pre-construction stage to be started on site later this year.”