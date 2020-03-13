Total boosts French renewables with €15m battery complex

The equipment is being produced by Saft

The new lithium-ion energy storage system will be in Mardyck in Dunkirk’s port district and will have a storage capacity of 25 megawatt hours (MWh) and an output of 25MW of power. Flexible electricity storage such as batteries helps ensure constant supply of electricity when the network is using intermittent, decentralised renewable energy sources.

The new storage system, which is scheduled for commissioning in late 2020 represents an investment of around €15m (£13m).

It will be based on Saft’s Intensium Max 20 High Energy system and will comprise 11 integrated 2.3MWh containers, designed and manufactured at Saft’s production site in Bordeaux.

“This project is part of Total’s strategy to develop the stationary energy storage solutions that are critical to the expansion of renewable energy, which is intermittent by nature,” said Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné. “It will contribute toward the goal of increasing the share of renewables in France’s energy mix, while helping to stabilize the domestic power grid.

“Total’s involvement in the electricity segment continues to expand. With more than 40% of the storage capacities allocated, Total was the leading winner of the first call for tenders organized by RTE (France’s Electricity Transmission Network).”

Total is building a portfolio of low-carbon electricity operations, with the objective of seeing them account for 15% to 20% of its sales mix by 2040. Today, Total’s gross low-carbon power generation capacity is close to 7GW, of which more than 3GW is from renewable energy sources.

