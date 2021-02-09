Totalmobile acquires Geopal

The GeoPal system has 15,000 users across more than 200 organisations, including Kier, Babcock and Sisk.

The GeoPal technology will be rebranded and relaunched by Totalmobile as its ‘Utilise’ product. Utilise provides software as a service (SaaS) that can be configured to specific customer requirements within the infrastructure and utility sectors.

Totalmobile chief executive Jim Darragh said: “Today’s announcement comes shortly after Totalmobile secured significant investment from Bowmark Capital in October 2020. It marks the next step in the company’s acquisition strategy as it looks to continue and accelerate growth.

“More than ever, efficient and transparent remote working is essential for many key infrastructure and utilities organisations, and it is essential that systems are in place to manage the unique risks presented, to protect the health, safety and well-being of employees.”

