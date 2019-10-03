Towngate sticks with Caddick for third shed

Artist's impression

Following the delivery of the two industrial buildings on behalf of Towngate Caddick Construction has been handed a £3m contract to build a third speculative industrial unit on the Pontefract Lane site.

Work has now started on the 57,500 sq ft detached double portal framed building along with infrastructure works and services. Completion is scheduled for March 2020.

Towngate managing director Robert Smith said: “Units TL1 and TL2 were delivered to an exceptionally high standard and Caddicks worked professionally throughout. As a result, we have now awarded this next phase to the Caddicks team.”

Caddick Construction senior contracts manager Chris Allott said: “We are delighted to be working with Towngate again on this next phase and look forward to delivering another successful commercial building to further expand this popular development.”

Caddick delivered the first two units as part of the Towngate Link project, with both being snapped up as pre-lets. Wine merchant London City Bond has expanded into the first 55,000 sq ft detached warehouse and Beerhawk took the second 62,500 sq ft warehouse.

