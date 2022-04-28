Track worker struck by train

The location where the incident took place

At around 09:31 hrs on Friday 15th April 2022, a track worker was struck by a train near Chalfont & Latimer station in Buckinghamshire, sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment.

The train, a London Underground Metropolitan line service from Baker Street to Chesham, was travelling at around 25 mph on a section of track used by trains running in both directions, where the speed limit is 35 mph. There are two other running lines at this location.

The track worker was part of a crew of three staff undertaking a scheduled track inspection. This was planned to take place while lines were open to traffic and with a system of work in place intended to keep staff away from moving trains.

Rail Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the sequence of events that led to the accident and will publish its findings in due course.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk