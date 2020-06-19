Tracked loader gives efficiency boost to groundworks contractor

First Case TV370B sold in the UK

Baker Groundworks bought the Case TV370B from its local dealer, Robert Coates Plant Sales.

Owner Richard Baker said: “We were inspired by the trend in the US ground working industry where compact loaders are routinely used as material movers and tool carriers. We were relying on a teleporter to transport goods around the site and this was creating delays as it was not always available when we required it.”

As he was already happy with a 14-tonne Case CX145D excavator that he had recently purchased from Robert Coates, he sought advice there.

“The Case B-Series range is incredibly versatile, so we can choose the right specification to meet our clients’ exact requirements,” said Richard Parry, sales manager at Robert Coates Plant Sales. “This model features a large, comfortable, fully-enclosed cab with air conditioning, an air suspension seat and radio for the ultimate in operator comfort. Manoeuvrability is optimised through electrohydraulic controls and two-speed tracking with adjustable creep control. We maximised the attachment power and created easy switchover by the addition of high-flow attachment hydraulics and quick hitch technology.”

“Our Case TV370B is the perfect partner in a congested construction site,” added Richard Baker. “It can turn on its own footprint so we can send it into buildings and to places that other machines can’t reach. The built-in camera on the eight-inch LED display adds a further level of safety in confined spaces. This machine has the power of a small dozer and it has massively improved our efficiency on site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk