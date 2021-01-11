Trade association introduces membership standards

The Association for Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP) has introduced new membership requirements, as of 1st January 2021, making it mandatory for member companies to demonstrate that a proportion of their employees have been suitably trained and/or have achieved appropriate qualifications in passive fire protection.

The ASFP wants to demonstrate that members is a badge of professional credibility; that its members are ‘more professional’ than non-members and exceed the current competency expectations of the passive fire protection industry.

The requirements, which will be implemented over a three-year period, will require member companies to demonstrate that certain relevant staff in defined roles have obtained Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) Level 2 or 3 qualifications; NVQ Level 2 qualifications in passive fire protection via manufacturer training and relevant CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) cards; or have undertaken the ASFP online introduction to passive fire protection.

ASFP chief executive Niall Rowan said: “The ASFP has long been the standard bearer for technical excellence in passive fire protection, for instance with our requirement that installer members hold third party certification for products that they install.

“The Grenfell tragedy has further triggered significant change in the way fire safety is perceived. Improving the quality of installation and demonstrating the competency of those involved in manufacturing, testing, installing and maintaining fire protection products is now seen as vital.

“The ASFP’s new requirements will enable members to clearly demonstrate their skills, competence and professionalism. This will offer architects, specifiers, fire engineers and Tier One contractors further peace of mind that by specifying ASFP members for all passive fire protection products, services and installations quality and professionalism is assured.”

