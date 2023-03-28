Traffic up on construction careers website

According to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), more people visiting the Go Construct website indicates that more young people are interested in a career in construction.

A recent survey found that a third of visitors to the website are under the age of 18 and a third are female.

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “With a 45% increase in annual traffic – far above our target – we are reaching a wider, more diverse audience about the many opportunities available in construction.

“Encouragingly, the number of people progressing from Go Construct to Talentview to find a job or apprenticeship has continually grown month-on-month.

“This is further evidence of how Go Construct continues to cement its reputation as the home of reliable, engaging construction careers information.

“We hope to harness this interest to encourage more people into construction-related jobs, directing them to suitable training and apprenticeships, and putting them in touch with employers who are looking to plug their skills gap.”

