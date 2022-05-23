Training centre opens in Aberdeen

MRS has new training facilities in Aberdeen. Photograph by Alex Wilkinson Media

It is investing £1m to develop the new training centre at Bridge of Don, and expects to create up to 30 jobs over the next three years.

The new training centre in Aberdeen will support a variety of industries including oil and gas, renewables and marine, with specialist training and industrial rescue services. These include accredited training for working at height, confined spaces, first aid and wind turbines.

MRS Training & Rescue has purchased a 1,700 square metre building that sits on 1.26-acres on Campus One of the Aberdeen Science & Technology Park.

The company has been an employer in Scotland for over a century and in May last year invested £100,000 in its second training facility in Inverkeithing in Fife, adding to the already established business at Crossgates, Fife.

The opening of the Aberdeen training centre follows a record year for MRS Training & Rescue, which recorded an 27% increase in sales year-on-year and a 7% increase in staff numbers to 172.

Andy Watson, operations manager at MRS Training & Rescue, said: “This is a significant investment for our business, most especially during the challenging times that the pandemic has brought. We have been fortunate to buck the economic trend over the last 24 months and remained fully operational helping to support our clients within mission critical industry.”

Andy Watson outside the new centre

The facility includes six classrooms, a 17m work-at-height tower, a mock wind turbine hub, a sloping roof and ladders for climbing, many metres of crawls spaces and the capacity to simulate various confined space environments.

MRS Training & Rescue can trace its roots back in Scotland to 1910, when it was established as a mines rescue station in Cowdenbeath, Fife. With a gradual decline of the coal mines over many years, the company has expanded and diversified to meet the needs of today’s health and safety market. It now provides rescue services, specialist equipment, consultancy and a range of accredited health and safety related products, training and services to industries, including nuclear, aerospace, manufacturing and utilities throughout the UK and overseas.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk