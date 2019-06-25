Transdev expands role on Dublin light rail contract

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority have awarded Transdev the contract for six years – plus five option years – to operate and maintain the Luas system. The contract was awarded following an international tender process and will come into force on 1st December.

Transdev Dublin Light Rail has been operating the network since 2004, successfully renewing contracts over the years. In now carrying out both operations and maintenance, Transdev will manage 42km of tracks, three depots and 73 light rail vehicles with a staff of 350. Alstom employees, currently carrying out maintenance works for the Luas network, will transfer to Transdev under The Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment (TUPE) regulations. Transdev said that it will be working closely with Alstom to ensure a smooth transition to full Transdev maintenance operations at the start of service in December 2019.

The east-west Red Line is 20km long with 32 stops and runs from The Point to Tallaght and from Connolly to Saggart. The north-south Green Line is 22km long with 35 stops and runs from Broombridge to Brides Glen. Daily, there are an average of 110,000 passenger journeys on the network.

“It’s a great honour for Transdev to now have a much-expanded role in both operating and maintaining Dublin’s light rail network,” said Thierry Mallet, chairman and CEO of Transdev Group. “As the Luas operator for its first 15 years in service, and now until the end of 2025, we are proud to now ensure maintenance of Dublin’s tram lines. With the Sydney light-rail and ferry contracts in Australia, the Bremen regional train deal and this new Luas contract, Transdev is further demonstrating the ongoing success of its international commercial teams.”

Transdev operates 23 light rail systems in eight countries, and the latest contract follows January’s win of the €330m Stage 1 Parramatta light rail project in Sydney, Australia.