Translink expands Graham's scope with busway bridge

Busway can be seen through the arches on the left of picture

Graham is already doing the enabling works for the redevelopment Belfast’s Europa bus centre and Great Victoria Street rail station. Now it has been given an additional package of works.

Graham will put in a steel bridge to carry the Translink busway, altering the current route to enable further construction work to take place.

As reported last week, the main works will be delivered by a joint venture of Ulster construction company Farrans and Spanish group Sacyr. Graham was signed up as early works contractor by Translink back in November 2019.

Graham contracts director Andrew Henry said: “We have an excellent existing relationship with our client Translink, having successfully collaborated on several high-profile schemes including a new train maintenance facility at Adelaide Depot and the new Portrush Train Station, which have both brought major benefits to the areas they serve.

“As experts in the field of civil engineering our teams will be on hand to deliver the new busway bridge safely and efficiently and to support the completion of the new train and bus deport by the main works contractor.”

Belfast Transport Hub programme manager Lisa McFadden said: “Completion of this package of work will enable us to deliver our next stage of bus and rail infrastructure, future proofing our facilities, enhancing operational and passenger experience, creating smarter sustainable transport options and ensuring that Translink continues to be first choice for travel, for today, for tomorrow.”

