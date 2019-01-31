Transport for the North sets out £70bn vision

The strategic transport plan (STP) and investment programme propose the so-called ‘northern powerhouse’ rail scheme, road construction and upgrades and the continued roll out of smart ticketing for public transport.

It says that between £2bn and £2.3bn needs to be spent every year on strategic transport infrastructure in the region to deliver the interventions required.

The documents set out various road and rail schemes, station improvements, link roads and junction improvements, some of which are already in planning and development, some not.

The plan is set to be ratified by a meeting of Transport for the North’s board on 7th February and then become the organisation’s statutory advice to government on what the transport priorities should be for the north of England.

Chief executive Barry White said: “The strategic transport plan is a hugely important document for the north. It is our vision for a prosperous pan-northern future and outlines how investment in transport could transform our economy.

“Our investment programme outlines how an additional investment of just £50 per person in the north, per year, could play a part in unlocking a £100bn increase in economic activity and create 850,000 new jobs.

“For the people of the north, this will mean more choice over where they live and work, access to higher quality jobs and better connections to friends and families. It will mean our businesses have more opportunity to collaborate, trade and grow in a sustainable way.

“This final plan will be a statutory document written by the north, for the north, and will be our blueprint to deliver transformational change and leave a legacy for future generations.”

Matthew Fell, chief UK policy director at the Confederation of Britihs Industries, described Transport for the North’s vision as “a key milestone for the north of England, and the UK as a whole”. He said: “The plans for better connections between the towns, cities and international gateways that will assist the north’s long-term growth reflect business priorities across the country. High quality and reliable infrastructure keeps the economy moving, drives growth, and has a tremendous impact on productivity. These plans will also create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, bringing new opportunities to communities.

“TfN’s vision shows what can be achieved when business and local political leaders work together in the best interests of their regions.”