Transport Scotland showcases A9 project's role in promoting STEM

Academy9's activities include workshops in schools

Academy9, which is linked specifically to the A9 dualling, is aimed at encouraging pupils of schools on the Perth to Inverness corridor to consider STEM-related careers. Resources are also being made available to other schools.

The conference is intended to showcase the Academy9 framework as a catalyst for change and educational legacy. The two-day conference in Aviemore in March 2019 will bring together teachers, policy makers educational leaders and industry representatives from both design and construction companies. The aim is to share knowledge and consider the future development of the Academy9 initiative.

Conference themes include the diversity of STEM opportunities within the infrastructure sector and tailoring STEM skills to meet the needs of schools and businesses in Scotland.

“Our A9 Dualling programme is about more than building a road and we are determined to build a legacy at the same time as we improve this vital road linking central Scotland to the Highlands and Islands,” said cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, Michael Matheson.

He said that the Scottish government is investing in and committed to ensuring Scotland has a highly educated and skilled population equipped with the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills, knowledge and capability. The Academy9 schools programme is delivering events and activities for hundreds of pupils in primary and secondary schools along the A9 corridor.

“It is now an integral part of our work in dualling the A9 and is inspiring the next generation of engineering talent by encouraging pupils living along the route to consider STEM careers and providing them with the opportunity to learn more about our ambitious A9 dualling programme, apply mathematical, scientific and design aspects of the scheme to their schoolwork, and secure future training and job opportunities,” said Matheson.

“Next year’s conference provides an opportunity for engineering, infrastructure and educational professionals to come together to share best practice in providing education and employment opportunities for future generations and learn from each other,” he added. “The Academy9 team will be contacting key stakeholder groups across industry and educational practitioners this week and encouraging them to share information about the event. We hope that many will take the opportunity to attend the conference and share the knowledge they have as we look to work together to inspire and support the next generation of Scotland’s engineering talent.”