Travelodge digger rampage: police make arrest

Digger driver John Manley drove his mini excavator into the foyer of a new Travelodge hotel that was nearing completion at the Liverpool Innovation Park in retaliation for non-payment of £600 he said he was owed for work done on the job.

Merseyside Police said today: “We can confirm a 35-year-old man from the Netherton area has today, Thursday 14th February, been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life following an incident at the Travelodge building in the Liverpool Innovation Park on Monday 21st January.

“He has also been arrested on suspicion of s47 assault in relation to a separate incident in Broadgreen. He is currently in custody where he will be questioned by detectives.”

A ‘go fund me’ web page set up by a well-wisher to raise money for John Manley has raised £6,810 to cover his lost wages and legal fees.