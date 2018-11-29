Travis Perkins adds 500 JCB diggers and dumpers

Pictured at JCB World Headquarters are (left to right) Travis Perkins general merchanting CEO Paul Tallentire, Tool Hire MD Catherine Gibson, JCB MD Yvette Henshall-Bell, Watling JCB MD Richard Telfer and Watling JCB director Mike Roby

Travis Perkins has bought a fleet of JCB mini excavators and one-tonne High Tip site dumpers for its tool hire business. The company has now bought more than 2,700 JCB machines in the past decade.

Supplied by JCB dealer Watling JCB, the new machines have been delivered across Travis Perkins’ network of 660 branches.

Watling JCB managing director Richard Telfer said: “This significant investment in JCB equipment continues a long-standing relationship with Travis Perkins. Over recent years we have continued to strengthen our aftermarket business to ensure we provide a market-leading service for Travis Perkins. This order supports our continued investment in enhancing the customer experience when dealing with Watling JCB.”

Travis Perkins Tool Hire managing director Catherine Gibson said: “As we continue to invest in our Tool Hire business it is important we work with suppliers who offer value for money and market-leading innovation for our customers. JCB clearly demonstrates its ongoing commitment to us and to our customers by delivering on both counts.”