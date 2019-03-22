Travis Perkins names COO

Frank Elkins

The promotion comes on the back of Travis Perkins recent announcement that it plans to simplify and focus on trade customers rather than retail consumers. It is removing its divisional structure to reduce complexity, speed up decision making and reduce costs.

The trade merchant businesses to be headed by Frank Elkins includes Travis Perkins builders merchants, BSS, Benchmarx, Keyline and CCF, which collectively generate more than £3.6bn annual revenue and have a network of more than 1,000 branches.

Frank Elkins joined BSS Group in 2003 and rose from commercial director to managing director of BSS Industrial in 2005 and board director in 2009. Group acquired BSS in 2010. Since 2013 he has been divisional chief executive of the Travis Perkins’ contract merchanting division.

“Frank has been instrumental in laying the foundations for our new structure, and has a clear vision, the energy and commitment to developing our trade merchanting organisation,” said group chief executive John Carter. “He has he been in merchanting for over 30 years, eight of these with us. As divisional CEO for our contract merchanting division, when he was responsible for the leadership and strategy development of our Keyline, BSS and CCF businesses, he succeeded in growing sales and profits by nearly 50% over a five-year period. This is a fantastic track record.”

Frank Elkins said: “In our industry, it’s all about relationships and service: strong and personal relationships between branches, customers, and our suppliers. We need to ensure that we continue to take away complexity and that our priorities across all functions are focused on delivering our vision of being the first choice for the trade.”