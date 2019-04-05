Travis Perkins names new BSS md

Angela Rushforth

Angela Rushforth takes over from Kieran Griffin, who was appointed managing director of Travis Perkins’ builders’ merchant business in January. She reports to Frank Elkins, who just last month was promoted to chief operating officer for trade merchanting.

She first joined Travis Perkins in 2015 from Ridgeons, where she was managing director. She was initially appointed to develop Travis Perkins’ own brand products before being promoted to CEO of Birchwood Price Tools, and then managing director of Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery. She has also been programme director for a recent group-wide transformation programme.

“Angela has earned a reputation for her great leadership, and brings a wealth of valuable experience to BSS, having headed up a number of successful projects and businesses in our industry and beyond,” said Frank Elkins. “She is passionate about customers, and has great talent for developing and delivering hugely successful trade counter and digital customer propositions. She has brought diversity to our leadership team, and has been a great asset to our group since she joined us, and I am very pleased it is now the turn of BSS to benefit from her expertise and visionary thinking.”