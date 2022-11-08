Trimble and HP launch collaboration

Collaboration will see the two companies explore the integration of Trimble's latest robotic total station with HP's new SitePrint robotic layout solution, which focuses on transforming the layout process for indoor construction projects.

HP and Trimble say the move will allow them to address some of the challenges currently faced by the construction industry, including a lack of skilled workers and falling productivity, with the integration of HP SitePrint and Trimble’s Ri total station.

The integrated solution can deliver an autonomous layout workflow that empowers efficiency and productivity on the job, while delivering layouts faster than traditional methods. Augmenting the contractors' work, SitePrint can avoid obstacles and print lines and complex objects with pinpoint accuracy and consistent repeatability. In addition, text printing capabilities bring additional data from the digital model to the construction site to prevent errors.

Using optical technology, the precise positioning and navigation of HP SitePrint robot is driven by the Trimble Ri total station. Equipped with automatic level detection, self-calibration, and Trimble VISION™ technology for advanced tracking, the Trimble Ri enables the HP SitePrint robot to achieve autonomous, high-accuracy indoor layout work.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aviad Almagor, vice president of Technology Innovation, Trimble said: "The integration of Trimble Ri and HP SitePrint can transform the layout process on complex construction sites with pinpoint accuracy, and in a fraction of the time.

"This is an opportunity for layout contractors to improve accuracy and productivity and handle more projects with the same size of team."

Daniel Martínez, vice president and general manager, HP Large Format Printing said: "Technology adoption and increased digitization can help construction firms bridge this productivity gap.

"HP has played a key role in bridging digital and physical worlds with print solutions for architects and engineers over the last thirty years. With the integration between HP SitePrint and Trimble Ri, we can make it easier than ever for layout professionals to bring an idea to life on site, while also enabling increased digitization of the construction industry as a whole."

