Trimble bigs up the R750

The Trimble R750

The Trimble R750 global navigation satellite system (GNSS) modular receiver is designed to give more reliable and precise positioning in the field.

The R750 can be used to broadcast real-time kinematic (RTK) corrections for a range of applications, including seismic surveying, monitoring, civil construction and more. Access to all available satellite signals provides improved performance and reliability when used with a Trimble ProPoint GNSS rover.

With a built-in LTE modem, the R750 can provide corrections via the internet, making it easier to extend the range of a base station anywhere with cellular coverage. The built-in modem also provides remote access and management, delivery of email alerts and notifications, and data transfer capabilities between the field and the office.

"The R750 delivers significantly improved satellite tracking and connectivity, while also providing a vastly improved user experience," said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Construction Field Solutions. "The ability to manage the base station remotely and to receive status notifications about the unit while in the office reduces downtime and the need to travel to the site. The new Trimble R750 is a game changer, especially for users who manage base stations in remote locations."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk