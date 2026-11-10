Trimble's all-in-one solution

Trimble has introduced the MP1087 machine positioning solution, a consolidated hardware platform engineered to enhance performance, reliability, and data processing speeds for the Trimble Earthworks grade control system.

The system integrates previously separate hardware components into a single ruggedized enclosure, combining Wi-Fi, cellular, UHF radio, and network connectivity alongside support for Wi-Fi HaLow open communication standards. According to the manufacturer, the consolidated architecture simplifies installation across earthmoving equipment, reduces cabling requirements, and delivers display-to-unit communication speeds approximately ten times faster than previous configurations, supported by a fivefold increase in internal processing capacity.

At the core of the unit is Trimble’s next-generation Maxwell 8 GNSS technology, which incorporates advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing protocols to maintain positioning accuracy in dense tree canopy, urban canyons, and heavy structural shadow. Elwyn McLachlan, Vice President of Civil Construction Product and Strategy at Trimble, reported that field testing demonstrated up to a 15 per cent improvement in machine uptime within challenging operational environments.

Global commercial availability through the manufacturer's dealer network is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.