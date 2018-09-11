Trio selected for £200m MeadowSide first phase

Work starts on Manchester's MeadowSide this month

Working in a joint venture, Hertfordshire-based Westfields Construction and China Zhejiang Construction Group Hong Kong start construction this month on two high-rise residential buildings on Aspin Lane with 286 flats in total. The Gate will be 22 storeys high and The Stile will be 17 storeys building. They will have glass facades and include new public realm and commercial units to ground floors, with completion expected in spring 2021.

Also starting on site this month is Bardsley Construction following its appointment to deliver Mount Yard, a 12-storey building, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Unlike the contemporary design of The Gate and The Stile, Mount Yard features traditional brick to complement surrounding mills and factory conversions.

The MeadowSide development will ultimately provide 756 apartments and penthouses, bordering Angel Meadow, the city’s largest green space and part of the 20-acre NOMA neighbourhood north of Manchester city centre. It spearheads the Northern Gateway, an investment partnership between Far East Consortium (FEC) and Manchester City Council to deliver more than 15,000 new homes across the north side of central Manchester over the next decade.

FEC regional manager Gavin Taylor said: “MeadowSide is the first step towards the groundbreaking regeneration of the Northern Gateway breathing new life into the biggest green space in central Manchester. Our contractors have been chosen for their ability to deliver pioneering schemes and together we will create an exciting new residential community for Manchester.”

In a joint statement, Westfields managing director James Varley and China Zhejiang Construction’s UK representative Kevin Chun said: “This is our first flagship scheme out of the south of the UK and Hong Kong; it represents the gateway to us building in the North West.”

Ged Rooney, pre-construction director at locally-based Bardsley Construction, said: “Our appointment by FEC to deliver Mount Yard at MeadowSide provides a local and global partnership as we work with an international property developer to create a new community around Angel Meadow, extending the city centre northwards with a landmark development that will represent a major part of the NOMA neighbourhood.”