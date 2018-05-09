Triple decker junction enters final stage

Construction joint venture Sisk Lagan is entering its final stage of work on an unusual triple decker road junction in North Tyneside.

The £75m Highways England scheme to lower the A19 under the A1058 Coast Road and Coast Road roundabout is now 70% complete with less than a year left on site.

Since Sisk Lagan started work in June 2016, three new bridges have been constructed – one to support the A1058 Coast Road over the Coast Road roundabout and two to carry the Coast Road roundabout over the newly lowered A19.

Highways England assistant project manager Steven Cox said: "We are nearly three-quarters complete now with the main bulk of the work digging out the 80,000 cubic metres of soil as the last major milestone.

"The final supports for the A1058 westbound bridge were lifted into place a few days ago and we have started the foundation work on the pedestrian and cycle bridges."

To support the new structures more than 580 piles have been installed as well as two miles of drainage.