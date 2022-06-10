Triton lands £16m care home deals

The planned Liberty Care Home in Whitchurch, Shropshire

Triton will soon start on site for the construction of a 72-bed care home on a two-acre site in Whitchurch, Shropshire; and construction has already started on a 72-bed care home on a 1.35-acre site in Crewe, Cheshire.

Each contract is worth £8m.

Liberty Care Developments, part of Chester-based Liberty Properties, is developing these projects on behalf of Anavo Group, a specialist care provider.

The projects will provide purpose designed, three-storey care homes to facilitate end-of-life health care for residents, including those with special needs.

Triton is providing full design and build expertise for both projects, which include full fit out, and associated external works for parking, landscaping, service installations and highways alterations.

Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson said: “We are delighted to secure these two projects with Liberty Care Developments following our successful completion of an 80 bed Premier Inn hotel in Porthmadog for Liberty Properties.

“These developments require very specific installations to support people that need specialist nursing care and provide an opportunity for those most vulnerable to maintain their personal choices and independence. This extends to the provisions outside, as well as inside, of the estates and our delivery extends to disability provisions and aesthetic landscaping with privacy.

“We have built a strong and trusting partnership with Liberty Properties to become its preferred construction partner and are discussing further development projects as it pursues expansion in the care sector.”

