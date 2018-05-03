Construction Skills Construction Skills
Fri May 04 2018

News » UK » Trowbridge engineer opens Bristol office » published 3 May 2018

Trowbridge engineer opens Bristol office

Trowbridge-based consulting engineer Clegg Associates has opened an office in Bristol.

Clegg Associates directors Mike Wingfield and John Blair with non-executive director Graham Hodges and associate Richard Oswin Above: Clegg Associates directors Mike Wingfield and John Blair with non-executive director Graham Hodges and associate Richard Oswin

The opening of a second office is in response to a growing client-base in the area, the company said.

Director Mike Wingfield said: “We are working with a growing number of clients either located in the Bristol area, or who use Bristol as a central hub for regional or national operations. This expansion is a great reflection of the vibrancy of the construction and engineering sectors in the city, as well as the appeal of Bristol as a dynamic and energetic business community.”

Clegg Associates now has 18 staff across both offices.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 3 May 2018 (last updated on 3 May 2018).

