TRU crosses the Calder

The 350m long, 2,400-tonne viaduct now spans two waterways after crossing the historic Calder & Ribble Navigation Canal last year, and forms a pivotal part of TRU work at the programme’s Ravensthorpe site, which is one of the biggest civil engineering sites in the country.

The viaduct will be connected to a newly built grade-separated flyover to accommodate new rail alignments with four tracks, that allow direct services to overtake stopping services and reduce journey times across the route.

To facilitate the connection of the railway between the viaduct and the flyover, approximately 130,000m ³ of material was placed for earthwork structures like embankments and retaining walls in 2025 alone, with a similar volume expected to be placed throughout 2026.

In addition to the track realignment works across this stretch of railway, TRU are also building a brand-new Ravensthorpe station 200m west of its original location, to allow passengers in the future to access services to both Leeds and Wakefield.

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