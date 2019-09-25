Trump cleared to construct second Aberdeenshire golf course

The new course will share the existing clubhouse

Members of the council's Formartine area committee voted 8-4 to support the application made by Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The 'Macleod Course' will share the existing clubhouse and associated facilities with the original course, The council's planning department recommended approval and said the principle of locating a further golf course within the Balmedie coastal landscape was long established and the layout would integrate well into the landscape visually and address environmental concerns adequately. Conditions have been attached to the application to address the issue of environmental monitoring and control.

The application attracted 18 objections. During the hour-long meeting, councillors debated a number of issues including the strength of the economic argument of the new golf course, the impact on the surrounding environment, the proximity to Balmedie Park and what was seen as the 'de-coupling' of the current proposal from the original application.

Afterwards, committee chair Councillor Isobel Davidson said: "This matter was given due consideration by members and will enable the applicant to proceed with their plans for a second golf course at Menie. However, there is a clear conflict between economic benefit and public interest. Therefore, it will be vital that the conditions to strengthen the environmental management plan added by the committee are strictly adhered to.”

The council is also considering an application by the Trump organisation for a major housing estate on the same estate.

