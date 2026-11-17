Pump manufacturer Tsurumi has introduced a new flagship model to its GSZ series of submersible motor pumps, designed for heavy-duty drainage duties across civil engineering, infrastructure, mining, and quarrying applications.

Driven by a 150kW four-pole, three-phase 400V motor running at approximately 1,500rpm, the new GSZ10150 has twice the power rating of the previous GSZ2-75-4L model. According to the manufacturer, the unit delivers flow rates of up to 18,000 litres per minute and achieves a maximum delivery head of 54.5 metres, representing an increase in head of around 43 per cent compared with the 75kW model.

With a dry weight of 2,650kg, an overall height of just under 2.46m, and a 250mm discharge outlet, the pump is engineered for large-scale dewatering schemes. Tsurumi claims the unit can handle water containing sand and silt with a dry matter content of up to 15 per cent and solid particles measuring up to 25mm.

To manage abrasive media, the pump incorporates a spiral-shaped casing, a sealed chrome cast iron impeller, and a double silicon carbide mechanical seal housed in an oil bath. The company reports that a jacket cooling system channels the pumped liquid between the motor housing and outer casing to dissipate heat, allowing the unit to operate reliably even when only partially submerged.

Operational features include star-delta starting, frequency converter compatibility, integrated motor protection, and an electrode sensor to monitor the oil chamber. A cable sensor can also be connected for autonomous level control. While the manufacturer states that the GSZ10150 targets high-volume drainage over deep delivery distances, Tsurumi notes that its LH-W high-pressure series remains available for applications requiring extreme delivery heads of up to 216m.