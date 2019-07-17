T&T continues US expansion

The merger with Taurus Project Consulting is intended to strengthen Turner & Townsend’s expertise and reach in the life sciences sector.

The new business – Turner & Townsend Taurus – will operate from Taurus’ existing head office in Boston, Massachusetts but will also draw on Turner & Townsend’s network of 110 offices in 45 countries. In the USA, Turner & Townsend employs over 600 people working from fourteen offices, including hubs in New York, San Francisco and Houston.

Turner & Townsend said that Taurus, which was founded in 2011 by Jason Haskell, has established a track record in project controls within life sciences. The two companies’ joint client list includes over half of the major pharmaceutical businesses worldwide, including five of the top 10 companies. Haskell and his senior team will continue to head up the business under the new partnership, working with Turner & Townsend’s managing director for the USA, John Robbins.

Robbins said: “The life sciences sector continues to see exponential growth, as healthcare spending soars in the USA and across global regions. This brings opportunities but also challenges the major players in the industry as they seek to manage their real estate assets in a way that accelerates performance. This merger will build on the expertise of both teams to support clients navigating this fast-paced commercial environment – bringing together Taurus’ work in project controls alongside Turner & Townsend’s own experience and global reach.”

Haskell added: “Our new partnership will bring major opportunities to expand our service offer to clients, deploying Turner & Townsend’s expertise in project, cost and programme management as well as its focus on lifetime asset management.

“Culturally, we share an ambition of growth to best support clients’ commercial objectives and also our people – ensuring they have the right skills and digital tools available to deliver world-class results. We are incredibly excited about this new chapter for our team.”

