Turner & Townsend will supply programme and cost management advice to the DWP for three and a half years with the possibility of a one-year extension.

The firm says it will “blend data-led insight, professional expertise and digital capability”.

Managing director Chris Sargent said: “We are looking forward to working closely with the department in achieving our shared objectives of creating a green, inclusive and productive government estate.”

