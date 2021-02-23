Turner replaces Kier at Burnley College

Burnley College's plans

The new building will provide 2,500 sq m of teaching space across four floors, with a specialist mock ward area for the college’s health and nursing courses.

The contract also includes a 950 sq m sports centre extension.

The college originally picked Kier as preferred bidder in June 2020 using the Procure Partnerships construction framework. But this arrangement evidently collapsed, prompting the college to start again.

“A total of three compliant tenders were received, which were evaluated on the basis of a combined quality and price assessment,” the college said. “Following this evaluation, John Turner Construction Group were appointed.”

